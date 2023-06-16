Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) & Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Head-To-Head Review

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bright Green and Ayr Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayr Wellness 0 2 4 0 2.67

Ayr Wellness has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,319.78%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Bright Green.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Green N/A -278.60% -158.02% Ayr Wellness -92.53% -11.84% -5.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Bright Green and Ayr Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8.5% of Bright Green shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.4% of Bright Green shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bright Green and Ayr Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Green N/A N/A -$27.66 million ($0.19) -4.80 Ayr Wellness $465.62 million 0.12 -$245.47 million ($6.26) -0.14

Bright Green has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ayr Wellness. Bright Green is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayr Wellness, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ayr Wellness beats Bright Green on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

