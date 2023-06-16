Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Scholar Education

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bright Scholar Education by 16.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Finally, Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Scholar Education Stock Performance

BEDU stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. Bright Scholar Education has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.48.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates as a global premier education service company. The firm provides quality international education to global students and equips them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education. It also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China.

