Brokerages Set AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) PT at $6.49

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.49.

Several brokerages have commented on AXTI. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get AXT alerts:

Institutional Trading of AXT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AXT by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AXT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AXT by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AXT by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 26,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AXT by 132.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 96,314 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of AXTI opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. AXT has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $156.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.05.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 million. AXT had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 7.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AXT will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About AXT

(Get Rating

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.