Brokerages Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) PT at $8.86

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIGGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Big Lots from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

In related news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn purchased 51,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,703.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Big Lots news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn acquired 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,703.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 64,000 shares of company stock worth $312,260 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BIG opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post -9.3 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

