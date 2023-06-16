Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Price Target at GBX 630.75

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 630.75 ($7.89).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.26) to GBX 605 ($7.57) in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BP from GBX 630 ($7.88) to GBX 610 ($7.63) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.51) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 551 ($6.89) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney bought 65 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of £317.85 ($397.71). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 190 shares of company stock valued at $94,190. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

BP Stock Down 0.3 %

BP Announces Dividend

BP stock opened at GBX 459.70 ($5.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 497.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 500.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.61. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 359.20 ($4.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 570.57 ($7.14).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 1,926.61%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Articles

