Brokerages Set Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Target Price at $3.97

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.70.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
