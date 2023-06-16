Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target at $31.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.29.

FQVLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FQVLF opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.56. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.34.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.0969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

