Brokerages Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Price Target at $70.76

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,203,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,990,942 shares in the company, valued at $12,942,071,918.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,236,967 shares of company stock valued at $541,262,534 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

