Brokerages Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) PT at C$8.93

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SES. CIBC lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of SES stock opened at C$6.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$5.19 and a one year high of C$8.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Wendy Hanrahan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.21 per share, with a total value of C$93,105.00. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.