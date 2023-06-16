Brokerages Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT at $82.60

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAA. William Blair downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.49. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $112.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.35 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.