Brokerages Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target at $37.00

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,172,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 331.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,894,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE SYF opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

