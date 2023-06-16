Brokerages Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target at $438.56

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $434.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,868 shares of company stock valued at $40,709,629 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Synopsys Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $446.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $399.64 and a 200 day moving average of $367.21. Synopsys has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.