Brokers Issue Forecasts for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M.D.C. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for M.D.C.’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

M.D.C. Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MDC opened at $44.94 on Friday. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $549,540.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other M.D.C. news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $549,540.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 29,160 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $1,202,558.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,760 shares of company stock valued at $14,224,051. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,880,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1,084.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 115,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 105,676 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

