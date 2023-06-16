Brokers Offer Predictions for Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Seagate Technology in a report released on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now expects that the data storage provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Seagate Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.64. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.74 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

