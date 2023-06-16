BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

BRT Apartments has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. BRT Apartments has a dividend payout ratio of -238.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect BRT Apartments to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

Shares of BRT opened at $19.72 on Friday. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $378.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 1,970 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $33,194.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,413,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,523,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 1,970 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $33,194.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,413,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,523,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 3,984 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $67,449.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,417,820 shares in the company, valued at $57,863,692.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 100,276 shares of company stock worth $1,869,836 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

