Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 272.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $17.42 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.43). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

