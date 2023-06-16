Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 1,120 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,120 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 105.5% in the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $529.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $234.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $443.20 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $502.37 and its 200 day moving average is $492.63.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.