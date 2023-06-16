Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,059,966.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,898.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

