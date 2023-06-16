Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 1,375 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $161.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.72. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

