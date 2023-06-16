Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 3,053 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,053 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in NIKE by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 218,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in NIKE by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,460,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $170,865,000 after acquiring an additional 62,984 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 471,162 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $112.42 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

