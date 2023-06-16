Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 31,240 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,429,000. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 5.4% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,311,252 shares of company stock valued at $500,628,978 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE LLY opened at $454.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $430.97 billion, a PE ratio of 72.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.11 and a 12 month high of $456.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $415.61 and a 200-day moving average of $370.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

