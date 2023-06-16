Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 4,486 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $205.92 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.49.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

