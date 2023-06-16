Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Invests $1.66 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,301,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,881,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,227,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,070,000. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $443.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $444.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

