Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Invests $4 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,000. Texas Instruments comprises 1.9% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $178.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.53. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

