Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Invests $6.57 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,568,000. United Parcel Service accounts for about 3.1% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $179.00 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.71. The firm has a market cap of $153.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

