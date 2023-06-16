Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.