Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Makes New $6.79 Million Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 172,576 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,000. Halliburton makes up approximately 3.2% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 10.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of HAL opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

