Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,042 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comcast Stock Up 1.5 %
CMCSA opened at $41.47 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
