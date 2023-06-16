Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

DFAE opened at $24.30 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $24.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90.

