Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 223,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,000. Pan American Silver accounts for approximately 1.7% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,955,000 after acquiring an additional 35,271,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $7,243,000. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE PAAS opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $22.15.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.94%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

