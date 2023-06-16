Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 260,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,311,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.27% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.95. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

