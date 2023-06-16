Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $621.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $555.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $644.60.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

