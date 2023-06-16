Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 46,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,675,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,140,000 after purchasing an additional 821,851 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,215 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,239,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,811 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,141,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,487,000 after purchasing an additional 398,159 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,671,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,628,000 after purchasing an additional 391,601 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.19. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $33.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

