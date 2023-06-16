Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.9% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $98.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $143.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

