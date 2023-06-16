Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 38,917 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. Ball accounts for approximately 0.9% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis boosted its position in Ball by 616.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 154,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 133,021 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Ball by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 53,316 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $40,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.43.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

