Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Takes $256,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Athena Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 186,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780,145 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 529,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after acquiring an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.44.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

