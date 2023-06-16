Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Takes $6.69 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,691,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 3.2% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMC opened at $180.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.62. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $182.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

