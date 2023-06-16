Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $175.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.06. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

