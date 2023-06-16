Bull Street Advisors LLC Acquires 1,346 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

