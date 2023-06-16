Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

