Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Amgen by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 515,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,393,000 after acquiring an additional 412,405 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $228.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.05. The company has a market cap of $122.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

