Bull Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,758 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bull Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $862,688. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

