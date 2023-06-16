Bull Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $697,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 397.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,041,000 after acquiring an additional 697,591 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,508,000 after acquiring an additional 659,013 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,873,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $730,765,000 after acquiring an additional 477,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $256.16 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.89. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

