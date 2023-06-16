C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Down 3.8%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.64 and last traded at $41.47. Approximately 6,840,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 24,290,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.18.

In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $80,372.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,102,544.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,760. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

