Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $220.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,303 shares of company stock worth $48,570,392 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 80,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 42,639 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $237.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.41. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $242.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

