California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CWT opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.08. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $48.54 and a 1 year high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.48). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at $733,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

