California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Gap Down to $53.87

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.87, but opened at $52.49. California Water Service Group shares last traded at $52.82, with a volume of 32,505 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.94 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.69%. On average, research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at $733,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,634 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.