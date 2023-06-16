Callan Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 3,577 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Surevest LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $370.26 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.97.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

