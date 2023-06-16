Callan Family Office LLC Invests $202,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Shares of CVS opened at $69.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.89. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

