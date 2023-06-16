Callan Family Office LLC Invests $522,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CVX opened at $158.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.79 and a 200 day moving average of $166.76. The company has a market cap of $299.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

